Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet valet service

Luxury apartment living at River City Marketplace, Jacksonville North, just became a reality with the introduction and new luxury development of the neighborhoods most impressive apartment community. Broxton Bay Lakeside Luxury Apartments offers unparalleled community and apartment amenities. Apartment searchers in Jacksonville North will fall in love with our spacious one bedroom apartment homes they will be amazed by the exceptional two-bedroom apartment layouts and our three bedroom apartments are enormous; each including three walk in closets!

Broxton Bay Lakeside Luxury Apartments offers its residents a relaxing lakeside apartment community, perfectly resting alongside a contemporary urban center filled with entertainment, shopping and dining options; all in convenient walking distance. Shops, countless restaurants, coffee shops and a movie theater are only steps away from your front door. With easy access to both I-95 and Airport Center Drive, our residents have easy access to all things work and play as well as direct routes to anywhere you want to be in Jacksonville.