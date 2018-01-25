All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105

7060 Deer Lodge Cir 105 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7060 Deer Lodge Cir 105, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 have any available units?
7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 pet-friendly?
No, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 offer parking?
No, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 does not offer parking.
Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 have a pool?
Yes, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 has a pool.
Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 have accessible units?
No, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7060 Deer Lodge Cir #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia