deerwood center
207 Apartments for rent in Deerwood Center, Jacksonville, FL
24 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
1 Unit Available
7071 Deer Lodge Cir #101
7071 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
Large Ground Floor end unit 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garage - cable and internet included - Large Ground Floor end unit 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garage - cable and internet included (RLNE3333337)
1 Unit Available
7175 DEERFOOT POINT CIR
7175 Deerfoot Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 1 car garage End unit condo in a gated community. Beautiful wood looking tile floors in the family room and kitchen. Granite counter tops and, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
7268 DEERFOOT POINT CIR
7268 Deerfoot Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1004 sqft
SUPER LOCATION FOR THIS SMALL COMMUNITY OF ONLY 93 HOMES. GATED ENTRANCE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE GARAGE WITH AUTO- OPENER TO PULL INTO WITH AN INTERIOR ENTRANCE RIGHT INTO THE HOME. RAINING...
1 Unit Available
7051 DEER LODGE CIR
7051 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1346 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
7053 SNOWY CANYON DR
7053 Snowy Canyon Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1284 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. 3 BED 2 BATH Gated Condo living at it's finest. Location, location, just minutes from St Johns Town Center, Downtown and the Beaches. Mint condition with new carpet, freshly painted interior and looks incredible.
1 Unit Available
7068 Deer Lodge Circle
7068 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1284 sqft
•3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms/ 1st story condo •Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage, counter top space, and black appliances •Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area •Laundry room with washer and dryer •One car garage •Community with pool
Results within 1 mile of Deerwood Center
24 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
$
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
14 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
12 Units Available
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
22 Units Available
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1107 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center. Each apartment features upgraded light fixtures, large closets, USB outlets and hardwood-style flooring. On-site fitness center and saltwater swimming pool provided.
4 Units Available
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Super convenient for commuters, with easy access to I-95. Abundant shopping and dining options. Recently renovated, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex with 24-hour maintenance.
6 Units Available
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1340 sqft
Situated off I-95 near Chamberlain College and Dog Wood Park. Apartment units feature a washer-dryer hookup and dishwasher for convenience. Apartment amenities include business center and media room for work and recreation.
Contact for Availability
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$605
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
944 sqft
Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style.
3 Units Available
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.
1 Unit Available
8300 Plaza Gate W. Unit 1072
8300 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1027 sqft
Beauclerc Lakes - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Beauclerc Lakes! Two master suites! Landlord may consider pet with non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE4790077)
1 Unit Available
4214 Metron Drive
4214 Metron Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1858 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Grand Owner's Suite in Midtowne! **1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In** - **1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In** Xavier plan in Midtowne.
1 Unit Available
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S
4314 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
860 sqft
Located of Baymeadows, between San Jose Blvd and Old Kings Rd, well situated next to lush Tomahawk Park walking trails'. It is within minutes from supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and I-95, making it easy commute to different parts of the city.
1 Unit Available
8079 Village Gate Ct
8079 Village Gate Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 313707 Lovingly kept home, laminate flooring in living room and dining room overlooking screened in porch and a partially fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
6817 Southpoint Parkway #703
6817 Southpoint Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,200
1140 sqft
Southpoint Office Space - Luxury office space! Suite has both front and rear access with plenty of parking! Owner needs to use one of the rooms in the suite. (RLNE5757140)
