Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S
6744 Long Meadow Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6744 Long Meadow Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent to Own Option Is Also Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have any available units?
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S offer parking?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have a pool?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have accessible units?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia