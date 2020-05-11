All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S

6744 Long Meadow Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6744 Long Meadow Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent to Own Option Is Also Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have any available units?
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S offer parking?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have a pool?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have accessible units?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6744 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia