6051 MAGGIES CIR

6051 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
bbq/grill
microwave
This ground floor unit features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, new wall to wall carpet, living dining combo, open kitchen and screened patio, upgraded kitchen. Community pool, playground and grill areas. MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 FIRST MONTH'S RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
