All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6051 MAGGIES CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6051 MAGGIES CIR
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:44 PM

6051 MAGGIES CIR

6051 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6051 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This ground floor unit features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, new wall to wall carpet, living dining combo, open kitchen and screened patio, upgraded kitchen. Community pool, playground and grill areas. MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 FIRST MONTH'S RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 MAGGIES CIR have any available units?
6051 MAGGIES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 MAGGIES CIR have?
Some of 6051 MAGGIES CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 MAGGIES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6051 MAGGIES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 MAGGIES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6051 MAGGIES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6051 MAGGIES CIR offer parking?
No, 6051 MAGGIES CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6051 MAGGIES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 MAGGIES CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 MAGGIES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6051 MAGGIES CIR has a pool.
Does 6051 MAGGIES CIR have accessible units?
No, 6051 MAGGIES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 MAGGIES CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 MAGGIES CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia