/
/
/
oak hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
191 Apartments for rent in Oak Hill, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
5 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5828 Ensenada Road
5828 Ensenada Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
5828 Ensenada Road Available 08/21/20 3/1 at 5828 Ensenada Rd - 3 Bed 1 Bath home in a quiet location, close to 295 and 103rd. Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
6069 MAGGIES CIR
6069 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1335 sqft
This ground level Condo features split 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a Gated Community. Condo also features laminated wood Floors, Linoleum in kitchen and baths. All appliances including washer/dryer are available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6512 Norde Dr S
6512 South Norde Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Now Available! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see with nice size bedrooms and a large back yard. Contact us today for details.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
6106 MAGGIES CIR
6106 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
907 sqft
This ground floor condo features living areas with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The open floor plan has the kitchen living and dining room in on large open space.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Hill
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
10 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7012 Biddy Lane
7012 Biddy Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
7012 Biddy Lane Available 08/21/20 4/2 at 7012 Biddy Lane - This 4/2 home features a 1 car garage, central a/c and w/d conn.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 08/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5140 Indian Lakes Ct #2
5140 Indian Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
926 sqft
$775 - 2/1 - Indian Lakes -Priced Right - Indian Lakes is a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment. We are cleaned up, painted and fixed up in the next week or two.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4710 PLAYPEN DR.
4710 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
A Roommate's Paradise on the Westside - This beautiful two story townhome has two bedrooms two and a half bathrooms. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4704 Herta Road
4704 Herta Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1194 sqft
Looking for Cedar Hills area... Come see this Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Kitchen has great counter space and ample cabinets. Tile Floors and beautiful tiled walls that surround the tub.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7758 Jaguar Dr
7758 Jaguar Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1677 sqft
Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath home featuring new vinyl plank flooring in the F Rm, hall, kitchen bdrm, ceramic tile floors in LRM /DRm . Storage room/ workshop, cover patio, 2 car carport and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7203 Melvin Rd
7203 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7203 Melvin Rd in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5943 Jaguar Dr W
5943 West Jaguar Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1920 sqft
Now Available! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath split-level home has been completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see with nice size bedrooms and a large back yard. Contact us today for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7428 Centauri Road
7428 Centauri Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1320 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 Tempest Street
5801 Tempest Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1772 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6873 Tom Thumb Drive
6873 Tom Thumb Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7559 Centauri Road
7559 Centauri Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1265 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6214 Thumper Street
6214 Thumper Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
This very spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath on the Westside. Features include an in ground pool, stone fireplace and partly fenced rear. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY
5775 Ortega View Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
This upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath unit features wall to wall carpet, fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets, washer and dryer and balcony
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5051 PLAYPEN DR
5051 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
1157 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
5721 Cayo Costa Park Ct
5721 Cayo Costa Park Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1828 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Is pet friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6104 Transylvania Avenue
6104 Transylvania Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
943 sqft
Don't miss this newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home in the westside of Jacksonville. Cozy feel inside with a large fenced in backyard. Plenty of parking and a good sized storage shed outside. Home is located just off 103rd & Blanding Blvd.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5490 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5490 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2129 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home with formal areas and large kitchen open to family room. Lots of space on this home. Enjoy screen porch overlooking large fenced yard. Stainless steal appliances, high ceilings, no carpet. beautiful tile throughout.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL