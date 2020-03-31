All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6049 Maple Leaf Drive North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6049 Maple Leaf Drive North

6049 Maple Leaf Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6049 Maple Leaf Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 BR/3 Bth home has been newly remodeled. Featuring vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, and lots of natural lighting. Spacious, fenced yard. with2 carports and wonderful work shop. Located off Cesary Blvd. in Arlington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have any available units?
6049 Maple Leaf Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6049 Maple Leaf Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North does offer parking.
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have a pool?
No, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia