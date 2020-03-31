6049 Maple Leaf Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 4 BR/3 Bth home has been newly remodeled. Featuring vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, and lots of natural lighting. Spacious, fenced yard. with2 carports and wonderful work shop. Located off Cesary Blvd. in Arlington.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6049 Maple Leaf Drive North have any available units?
6049 Maple Leaf Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.