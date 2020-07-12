/
lake lucina
166 Apartments for rent in Lake Lucina, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5634 Liddell Lane
5634 Liddell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1322 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2526 Pine Summit Dr E A
2526 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1360 sqft
Pine A - Property Id: 245048 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 3bed/2bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 Dickson Rd
5623 Dickson Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Dickson A - Property Id: 245069 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 2bed/1bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Lucina
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1425 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3566 Rogero Rd
3566 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3500 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline home available! Home boasts an amazing 3500 square feet with easy to maintain tile through most of the home and fresh paint.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7920 Merrill Rd 1908
7920 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
7920 Merrill Rd 1908 Available 07/17/20 3/2 Available at 7920 Merrill Rd #1908! - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home within a gated community will not last long. (RLNE5805493)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3474 Thornhill Dr.
3474 Thornhill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
3/2 Brick Beauty - This home will not last long!! This adorable 3/2 in Arlington has been recently updated with new carpet to be placed in the bedrooms upon the current occupant vacating the home! This home has gorgeous new kitchen cabinets with SS
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Griflet Road
1459 Griflet Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Greater Arlington Charmer! - This home is located in the traditional developed area of Greater Arlington.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6743 Morgana Road North
6743 Morgana Road North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1449 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Maitland Ave
1116 Maitland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
3/1 Available at 1116 Maitland - This 3/1 home with carport has been rehabbed and features a double driveway, a fenced back yard, a giant storage area and an outdoor shed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7537 Brockhurst Dr
7537 Brockhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today! With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8242 LONE STAR RD
8242 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Charming home features living room, large country kithcne with dining nook, and interior washer/dryer connection. Freshly painted interior, refinished hard wood floors, and large country kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2901 STONEHURST RD E
2901 Stonehurst Road East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Looking to rent a like new home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1202 LUGAR ST
1202 Lugar Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1641 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom, brand-new 2-story home is pet friendly, and ready for your move in! This home is over 1,600 sq. ft.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6012 Regiment Drive
6012 Regiment Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
6357 Crestline Drive
6357 Crestline Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1778 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7322 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN
7322 Townsend Village Ln, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1701 sqft
This 2-story newer construction home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. The fenced backyard is great to relax in.
