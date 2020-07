Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience upscale Florida living at its best at SOLA South Lux Apartments! Our stunning, newly built community is situated in Jacksonville's Southside neighborhood. Just minutes from St. Johns Town Center, a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options are at your fingertips. With easy access to Butler Boulevard, the excitement of Downtown Jacksonville and miles of white sand beaches are only a short drive away.