5864 WILTSHIRE ST
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:54 AM

5864 WILTSHIRE ST

5864 Wiltshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

5864 Wiltshire Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 4 BR, 2 Bath home with fireplace in Family room, LR, DR, large fenced in back yard and a huge storage shed.Lots of parking space on drivewayQuiet street, not far from Jacksonville University. All new carpet and paint inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have any available units?
5864 WILTSHIRE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have?
Some of 5864 WILTSHIRE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5864 WILTSHIRE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5864 WILTSHIRE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5864 WILTSHIRE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5864 WILTSHIRE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5864 WILTSHIRE ST offers parking.
Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5864 WILTSHIRE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have a pool?
No, 5864 WILTSHIRE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have accessible units?
No, 5864 WILTSHIRE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5864 WILTSHIRE ST has units with dishwashers.

