Nice 4 BR, 2 Bath home with fireplace in Family room, LR, DR, large fenced in back yard and a huge storage shed.Lots of parking space on drivewayQuiet street, not far from Jacksonville University. All new carpet and paint inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5864 WILTSHIRE ST have any available units?
5864 WILTSHIRE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.