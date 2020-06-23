5622 Bennington Dr

Amenities

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent! This is an end unit with a fenced in back yard and screened in patio. Fresh neutral paint scheme throughout, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Living room features a stone wall fireplace and wet bar. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $9.50/month. Pets under 20lbs considered - 2 max with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $15/mo pet rent (PER PET).