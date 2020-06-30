4474 Ellipse Drive

Amenities

Georgetown - HARDWOOD FLOORS! This is a 3 story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 1 car attached garage townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Georgetown community. This lake view end unit offers plenty of great features including granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, a screened lanai on the first floor, and a balcony on the second floor! The Georgetown community is within walking distance of the St. John's Town Center! Tenants to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in. Only 2 vehicles allowed per household.



(RLNE3451662)