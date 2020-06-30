All apartments in Jacksonville
4474 Ellipse Drive

4474 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4474 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Georgetown - HARDWOOD FLOORS! This is a 3 story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 1 car attached garage townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Georgetown community. This lake view end unit offers plenty of great features including granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, a screened lanai on the first floor, and a balcony on the second floor! The Georgetown community is within walking distance of the St. John's Town Center! Tenants to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in. Only 2 vehicles allowed per household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4474 Ellipse Drive have any available units?
4474 Ellipse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4474 Ellipse Drive have?
Some of 4474 Ellipse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4474 Ellipse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4474 Ellipse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4474 Ellipse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4474 Ellipse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4474 Ellipse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4474 Ellipse Drive offers parking.
Does 4474 Ellipse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4474 Ellipse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4474 Ellipse Drive have a pool?
No, 4474 Ellipse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4474 Ellipse Drive have accessible units?
No, 4474 Ellipse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4474 Ellipse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4474 Ellipse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

