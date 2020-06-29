All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4385 Queensway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4385 Queensway Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:05 AM

4385 Queensway Drive

4385 Queensway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4385 Queensway Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Queensway Drive have any available units?
4385 Queensway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4385 Queensway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Queensway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Queensway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Queensway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Queensway Drive offer parking?
No, 4385 Queensway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4385 Queensway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4385 Queensway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Queensway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4385 Queensway Drive has a pool.
Does 4385 Queensway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4385 Queensway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Queensway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Queensway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4385 Queensway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4385 Queensway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia