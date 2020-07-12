/
/
/
mandarin station losco
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
225 Apartments for rent in Mandarin Station-Losco, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
1 of 28
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive
11325 Glenlaurel Estates Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2612 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 44
Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
4433 Winderbrook Court
4433 Winderbrook Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1580 sqft
•2 bedroom/2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5344 ROOKERY CT
5344 Rookery Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
We have processed an application on this property and it has been approved*Great room plan with dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4513 Windergate Drive
4513 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1304 sqft
•2 bedroom/2.
Results within 1 mile of Mandarin Station-Losco
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated April 17 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4833 Reef Heron Cir
4833 Reef Heron Cir, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2043 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES, STAINLESS APPLIANCS, PLANK STYLE TILE, GRANITE COUNTERS, 2 CAR GARAGE, IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD: EGRET'S LANDING OF MANDARIN
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD
10062 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1642 sqft
Mandarin POOL home on a huge lot. Don't miss out on this updated 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Walk in through the foyer directly into the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9950 HAWKS HOLLOW RD
9950 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1629 sqft
Spacious Well Maintained Beautiful 3BR/2BA House with Two Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac. Huge Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Formal Dining Room can also be Den or used an Office. Split Bedroom Plan with Large Bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8880 Old Kings Rd. So. #36
8880 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1770 sqft
- 8880 Old Kings Rd. So. #36 Baymeadows The Preserve At San Jose (32257) Base Rent....................................$ 1250.00 Electric.....................................Jea Gas...............................................
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3861 KARISSA ANN PL E
3861 Karissa Ann Place East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1456 sqft
Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Mandarin. Spacious living room featuring wood floors. Stainless appliances and an island in the kitchen. Large, private backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11972 LAZARETTE CT
11972 Lazarette Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2567 sqft
Beautifu two-story home in quiet Mandarin neighborhood! Conservation preserve lot on cul-de-sac. Large living and dining rooms, along with spacious family room and eat-in kitchen. Sizable upstairs master bedroom with sitting area.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
10366 Arrowhead Drive
10366 Arrowhead Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath LAKE FRONT home in the heart of MANDARIN is ready for you to call home! Come watch the sunset from your open deck or screened in patio. Take a kayak or paddle boat out for a relaxing sunrise paddle to start your day.
Results within 5 miles of Mandarin Station-Losco
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,193
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
16 Units Available
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1550 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center, these units offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include private balconies, wood flooring, 1/2 bath options, and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLFruit Cove, FL