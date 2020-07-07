Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3904 BUNNELL DR
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3904 BUNNELL DR
3904 Bunnell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3904 Bunnell Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Owner-Agent landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 BUNNELL DR have any available units?
3904 BUNNELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3904 BUNNELL DR have?
Some of 3904 BUNNELL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3904 BUNNELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
3904 BUNNELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 BUNNELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 3904 BUNNELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3904 BUNNELL DR offer parking?
No, 3904 BUNNELL DR does not offer parking.
Does 3904 BUNNELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 BUNNELL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 BUNNELL DR have a pool?
No, 3904 BUNNELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 3904 BUNNELL DR have accessible units?
No, 3904 BUNNELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 BUNNELL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 BUNNELL DR has units with dishwashers.
