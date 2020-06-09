3697 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR

Amenities
Another beautiful home brought to you by Jacksonville Property Management experts - Green River Property Management. Beautiful and conveniently located 2 Story 3BR/2Bath townhome with one car garage. Spacious family/dining room. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, 42'' dark cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Oversized Master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has a garden tub and adult height double vanity. Renters insurance required, No Section 8! No Pets