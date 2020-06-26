Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3270 Lane Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3270 Lane Ave N
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3270 Lane Ave N
3270 Lane Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3270 Lane Avenue North, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful country living!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3270 Lane Ave N have any available units?
3270 Lane Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3270 Lane Ave N have?
Some of 3270 Lane Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3270 Lane Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Lane Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Lane Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 Lane Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3270 Lane Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3270 Lane Ave N offers parking.
Does 3270 Lane Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3270 Lane Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Lane Ave N have a pool?
No, 3270 Lane Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3270 Lane Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3270 Lane Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Lane Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3270 Lane Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia