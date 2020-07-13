Amenities
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Drive,Jacksonville, FL 32246
Designed with a modernized arts and craft style, all residential buildings surround a pristine three-acre lake featuring walkways, lighted fountains, and professional landscaping. Dramatic archways invite you inside your apartment home with lofty nine-foot ceilings and a spacious open design. The chef-caliber kitchen makes both entertaining and everyday cooking a pleasure while the personal spaces offer luxurious baths with soaking tubs and generous walk-in closets. The fully appointed 6,300 square foot clubhouse, the "North Beach", features a 24-hour health club with cardio theater and cyber cafe with computers, IPOD docking stations and hardwired data ports. Refresh and renew in the "Award Winning" beach-style resort swimming pool and hydrotherapy spa after a challenging workout on the multi-station par course. Tennis buffs can sharpen their backhand on the lighted tennis court and golfers can test thei