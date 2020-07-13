All apartments in Jacksonville
North Beach on Kernan
North Beach on Kernan

12193 Kernan Lake Dr · (904) 330-1158
Location

12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-302 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 01-107 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 11-107 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-306 · Avail. now

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 10-306 · Avail. now

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 14-303 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 08-303 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Beach on Kernan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
golf room
putting green
sauna
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Drive,Jacksonville, FL 32246
Designed with a modernized arts and craft style, all residential buildings surround a pristine three-acre lake featuring walkways, lighted fountains, and professional landscaping. Dramatic archways invite you inside your apartment home with lofty nine-foot ceilings and a spacious open design. The chef-caliber kitchen makes both entertaining and everyday cooking a pleasure while the personal spaces offer luxurious baths with soaking tubs and generous walk-in closets. The fully appointed 6,300 square foot clubhouse, the "North Beach", features a 24-hour health club with cardio theater and cyber cafe with computers, IPOD docking stations and hardwired data ports. Refresh and renew in the "Award Winning" beach-style resort swimming pool and hydrotherapy spa after a challenging workout on the multi-station par course. Tennis buffs can sharpen their backhand on the lighted tennis court and golfers can test thei

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $105/month (small), $124/month (large).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Beach on Kernan have any available units?
North Beach on Kernan has 19 units available starting at $1,253 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does North Beach on Kernan have?
Some of North Beach on Kernan's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Beach on Kernan currently offering any rent specials?
North Beach on Kernan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Beach on Kernan pet-friendly?
Yes, North Beach on Kernan is pet friendly.
Does North Beach on Kernan offer parking?
Yes, North Beach on Kernan offers parking.
Does North Beach on Kernan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Beach on Kernan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Beach on Kernan have a pool?
Yes, North Beach on Kernan has a pool.
Does North Beach on Kernan have accessible units?
Yes, North Beach on Kernan has accessible units.
Does North Beach on Kernan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Beach on Kernan has units with dishwashers.
