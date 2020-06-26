All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:52 AM

3112 RIVERSIDE AVE

3112 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HISTORIC AVONDALE 2ND FLOOR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Riverside Ave to 3112 on left. 2 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R,DW) w/ soapstone & Carrera marble countertops, apron front sink, stainless appliances, CHA, wood floors, W/D, approx. 1545 sf, reserved parking behind apt, big sunroom off living rm, $1650 sec dep, 1 yr lease, some pets considered w/NRPF, large & beautiful upstairs Avondale apt near shops & parks, amazing finishes and shows like a model home [ATK DSW pm) avail 7/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
3112 RIVERSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE have?
Some of 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3112 RIVERSIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 RIVERSIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
