3112 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities
HISTORIC AVONDALE 2ND FLOOR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Riverside Ave to 3112 on left. 2 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R,DW) w/ soapstone & Carrera marble countertops, apron front sink, stainless appliances, CHA, wood floors, W/D, approx. 1545 sf, reserved parking behind apt, big sunroom off living rm, $1650 sec dep, 1 yr lease, some pets considered w/NRPF, large & beautiful upstairs Avondale apt near shops & parks, amazing finishes and shows like a model home [ATK DSW pm) avail 7/1