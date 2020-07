Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar fire pit guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Welcome home to a life of luxury at The Club at Danforth! Our gorgeous community is located in the inter-coastal area of Jacksonville, Florida! With easy access to Beach Boulevard and I-295, you can enjoy the finest shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations in Jacksonville! We're only minutes from St. John's Town Center, the Mayo Clinic, and just a few miles from some of Florida's best beaches! Experience the finest of Jacksonville living at The Club at Danforth!