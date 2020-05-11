All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

2823 Selma Rd

2823 Selma Street · (904) 204-1266
Location

2823 Selma Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2823 Selma Rd · Avail. Aug 5

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2823 Selma Rd Available 08/05/20 Charming duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020**

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available in the historic Riverside area of Jacksonville. This 2 story duplex has been remodeled throughout. Upon entering you have a nice living room with fireplace (fireplace is decorative only). Separate dining room. Fully equipped kitchen. Half bathroom located downstairs. Both bedrooms and completely remodeled bathroom are located upstairs. Both bedrooms are a great size. Large shared patio off the 2nd floor bedrooms. This unit has a small enclosed backyard, Washer/dryer included onsite. Lawncare is included in the rental. This unit has its own drive-way with off street parking.

Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4949511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Selma Rd have any available units?
2823 Selma Rd has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Selma Rd have?
Some of 2823 Selma Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Selma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Selma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Selma Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2823 Selma Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2823 Selma Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Selma Rd offers parking.
Does 2823 Selma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Selma Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Selma Rd have a pool?
No, 2823 Selma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Selma Rd have accessible units?
No, 2823 Selma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Selma Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 Selma Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
