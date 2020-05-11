Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2823 Selma Rd Available 08/05/20 Charming duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020**



Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available in the historic Riverside area of Jacksonville. This 2 story duplex has been remodeled throughout. Upon entering you have a nice living room with fireplace (fireplace is decorative only). Separate dining room. Fully equipped kitchen. Half bathroom located downstairs. Both bedrooms and completely remodeled bathroom are located upstairs. Both bedrooms are a great size. Large shared patio off the 2nd floor bedrooms. This unit has a small enclosed backyard, Washer/dryer included onsite. Lawncare is included in the rental. This unit has its own drive-way with off street parking.



Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4949511)