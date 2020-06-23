All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2817 MARS AVE

2817 Mars Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Mars Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Hogan's Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 MARS AVE have any available units?
2817 MARS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 MARS AVE have?
Some of 2817 MARS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 MARS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2817 MARS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 MARS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 MARS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2817 MARS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2817 MARS AVE offers parking.
Does 2817 MARS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 MARS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 MARS AVE have a pool?
No, 2817 MARS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2817 MARS AVE have accessible units?
No, 2817 MARS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 MARS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 MARS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
