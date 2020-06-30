All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2776 LYDIA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2776 LYDIA ST
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

2776 LYDIA ST

2776 Lydia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2776 Lydia Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 BEDROOM/2 BATH, Kitchen, Refrig, Range ,Dishwasher, Living/Dining combo, hardwood floors, tile, carpet, fenced back yard, small deck, open front porch, off street parking, central heat/air, and fireplace (decorative use only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 LYDIA ST have any available units?
2776 LYDIA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2776 LYDIA ST have?
Some of 2776 LYDIA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 LYDIA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2776 LYDIA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 LYDIA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2776 LYDIA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2776 LYDIA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2776 LYDIA ST offers parking.
Does 2776 LYDIA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 LYDIA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 LYDIA ST have a pool?
No, 2776 LYDIA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2776 LYDIA ST have accessible units?
No, 2776 LYDIA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 LYDIA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 LYDIA ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia