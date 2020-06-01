2602 Springwillow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home. Wood burning fireplace in great room. Wood vinyl plank flooring through main living area. Open kitchen with eat-in space. Split bedroom floorplan. Large master suite with walk-in closet and the master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage and washer & dryer included as courtesy items. Lawn pest control and interior pest control included in rent. Easy commute to NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce center, Herlong airport, I-10, shopping, Oakleaf, Orange Park, and the new Amazon facility.

Available June 1st 2019. No pets please.