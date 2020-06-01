All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 24 2019 at 12:06 AM

2602 Springwillow Drive

2602 Springwillow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Springwillow Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home. Wood burning fireplace in great room. Wood vinyl plank flooring through main living area. Open kitchen with eat-in space. Split bedroom floorplan. Large master suite with walk-in closet and the master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage and washer & dryer included as courtesy items. Lawn pest control and interior pest control included in rent. Easy commute to NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce center, Herlong airport, I-10, shopping, Oakleaf, Orange Park, and the new Amazon facility.
Available June 1st 2019. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

