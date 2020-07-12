/
jacksonville heights west
130 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Heights West, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5000 Magnolia Valley Dr
5000 Magnolia Valley Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2938 sqft
You'll love this charming home situated on the corner lot of a quiet street. Enter into a spacious family and dining area, escorted by laminate wood flooring through the living, dining, and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville Heights West
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5451 OLD COLONY DR
5451 Old Colony Dr, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1648 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8238 OSTEEN ST
8238 Osteen Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Newly Renovated home on quiet street convenient to everything! Features include large detached garage, open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, beautiful tile flooring throughout, new paint, new roof
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11120 CHAFFEE TER
11120 Chaffee Terrace, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
Recently remodeled home with newer appliances. Minutes from I-10 & public library. Water and lawn service included! Absolutely no pets. Large shaded yard for outside enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville Heights West
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
171 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4152 Arcot Circle
4152 Arcot Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1193 sqft
4152 Arcot Circle Available 08/01/20 3/1 on Westside - This home features a carport, a large bonus room, fenced back yard ceramic tile floors and hardwood floors. This home also has a big living room, step up dining room and double driveway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6357 Bartholf Ave
6357 Bartholf Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1106 sqft
6357 Bartholf Ave - recently updated 3/2 on Bartholf Ave . Laminate flooring, updated kitchen cabinet, fresh paint and plenty of storage.nice fenced back yard and covered parking. clean and ready to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210 Available 07/15/20 Oakleaf Plantation 2nd Floor Jennings Point 1/1 Condo - The entrance is downstairs, with a private interior stairwell that leads upstairs to the unit, giving it a "Loft" like feeling.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8373 Candlewood Cove Trl
8373 Candlewood Cove Trail, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8373 Candlewood Cove Trl in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6705 Miller Street
6705 Miller Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6924 Clovis Road
6924 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1689 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
