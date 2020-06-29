Rent Calculator
2151 ST MARTINS DR W
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM
2151 ST MARTINS DR W
2151 Saint Martins Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Location
2151 Saint Martins Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have any available units?
2151 ST MARTINS DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2151 ST MARTINS DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2151 ST MARTINS DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 ST MARTINS DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W offer parking?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not offer parking.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have a pool?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have accessible units?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
