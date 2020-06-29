All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2151 ST MARTINS DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2151 ST MARTINS DR W
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

2151 ST MARTINS DR W

2151 Saint Martins Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2151 Saint Martins Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have any available units?
2151 ST MARTINS DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2151 ST MARTINS DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2151 ST MARTINS DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 ST MARTINS DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W offer parking?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not offer parking.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have a pool?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have accessible units?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2151 ST MARTINS DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2151 ST MARTINS DR W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia