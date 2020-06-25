All apartments in Jacksonville
1606 EL PRADO RD
1606 EL PRADO RD

1606 El Prado Road · No Longer Available
Location

1606 El Prado Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Water included! Nice 1 bedroom and 1 bath second floor condo convenient to shopping off Beach Blvd. Updated kitchen and bath with tile throughout and granite counter tops. Gated community. Community pool. Laundry facility across the street from condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 EL PRADO RD have any available units?
1606 EL PRADO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 EL PRADO RD have?
Some of 1606 EL PRADO RD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 EL PRADO RD currently offering any rent specials?
1606 EL PRADO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 EL PRADO RD pet-friendly?
No, 1606 EL PRADO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1606 EL PRADO RD offer parking?
No, 1606 EL PRADO RD does not offer parking.
Does 1606 EL PRADO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 EL PRADO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 EL PRADO RD have a pool?
Yes, 1606 EL PRADO RD has a pool.
Does 1606 EL PRADO RD have accessible units?
No, 1606 EL PRADO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 EL PRADO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 EL PRADO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
