Water included! Nice 1 bedroom and 1 bath second floor condo convenient to shopping off Beach Blvd. Updated kitchen and bath with tile throughout and granite counter tops. Gated community. Community pool. Laundry facility across the street from condo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 EL PRADO RD have any available units?
1606 EL PRADO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.