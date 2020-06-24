All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1493 Landau Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1493 Landau Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1493 Landau Road

1493 Landau Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1493 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kendall Pointe Townhome for rent - End unit - 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths with 1 car garage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1493 Landau Road have any available units?
1493 Landau Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1493 Landau Road currently offering any rent specials?
1493 Landau Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1493 Landau Road pet-friendly?
No, 1493 Landau Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1493 Landau Road offer parking?
Yes, 1493 Landau Road offers parking.
Does 1493 Landau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1493 Landau Road have a pool?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have a pool.
Does 1493 Landau Road have accessible units?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1493 Landau Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1493 Landau Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia