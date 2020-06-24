Rent Calculator
1493 Landau Road
1493 Landau Road
1493 Landau Road
Location
1493 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kendall Pointe Townhome for rent - End unit - 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths with 1 car garage
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4764119)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1493 Landau Road have any available units?
1493 Landau Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1493 Landau Road currently offering any rent specials?
1493 Landau Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1493 Landau Road pet-friendly?
No, 1493 Landau Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1493 Landau Road offer parking?
Yes, 1493 Landau Road offers parking.
Does 1493 Landau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1493 Landau Road have a pool?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have a pool.
Does 1493 Landau Road have accessible units?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1493 Landau Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1493 Landau Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1493 Landau Road does not have units with air conditioning.
