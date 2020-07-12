/
regency
174 Apartments for rent in Regency, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1488 Landau Rd
1488 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Kendall Pointe Gated Furnished Town Home - Fully Furnished Waterfront town home in Gated Kendall Pointe. Easy access to I-295/Southside Connector, Open downstairs floor plan with half bath. Beautiful kitchen with modern black appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1528 Landau Road
1528 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
Desirable 2-story Town Home for Rent - This beautiful End Unit Town Home is available for rent. New Paint and Carpet! Spacious 2 story, 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with open floor plan. One car garage with additional unassigned parking.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
2684 Caroline Hills Drive
2684 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15. HOME IS OCCUPIEDBeautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1397 KENDALL DR
1397 Kendall Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020**Stunning Lennar home built in 2017 for rent in Mill Creek East!This 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home features over 1,700 sqft. of living space.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
415 Tresca Road - 3
415 Tresca Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$850
1288 sqft
Warehouse Space Approximately 1,288 SF +/-. Newly constructed unit with LED Lights. Roll up door in the front and keypad entry/exit door in the back. This unit is for warehouse storage only and has no bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Regency
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1291 sqft
Great location in Jacksonville, close to shopping and dining. Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features parking, pool, car wash area and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7920 Merrill Rd 1908
7920 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
7920 Merrill Rd 1908 Available 07/17/20 3/2 Available at 7920 Merrill Rd #1908! - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home within a gated community will not last long. (RLNE5805493)
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
8231 Berry Avenue
8231 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$672
680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2642 Salt Lake Drive
2642 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2297 sqft
Stunning New 4/2 - Welcome to this beautiful, two-story home located in Lakeside at Merrill. The outside of the house features stucco and a ledgestone front.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8242 LONE STAR RD
8242 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Charming home features living room, large country kithcne with dining nook, and interior washer/dryer connection. Freshly painted interior, refinished hard wood floors, and large country kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8915 EATON AVE
8915 Eaton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1665 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
10707 HAWAII DR
10707 Hawaii Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Totally renovated FANTASTIC LOCATION with open floor plan. 3/2 with 2 designer baths, 2 walk-in closets, laminate flooring (NO CARPETING), fenced with double gate to put boat or RV in back. Eat-in kitchen. Freshly painted inside and out.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3697 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR
3697 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1747 sqft
Another beautiful home brought to you by Jacksonville Property Management experts - Green River Property Management. Beautiful and conveniently located 2 Story 3BR/2Bath townhome with one car garage. Spacious family/dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7743 Hare Avenue
7743 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7823 Hare Avenue - Studio
7823 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$565
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly Remodeled Townhouse New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line No Pets Allowed, only Service Animals We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3724 RIVEREDGE DR
3724 Riveredge Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2068 sqft
Spacious home, updated kitchen, bay window, living room, dining room, family room, bonus room and upstairs loft/office, lots of closet space, large yard, split bedroom plan, two upstairs decks,2 lots off river.
Results within 5 miles of Regency
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
18 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
43 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
