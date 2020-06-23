Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024
12700 Bartram Park Blvd 1024
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
12700 Bartram Park Blvd 1024, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Williams Walk - Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in the desirable Williams Walk community. This open floor plan unit is located on the 2nd story, and has a lake view! Sorry, no pets.
(RLNE4180817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 have any available units?
12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 offer parking?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 does not offer parking.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 have a pool?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 have accessible units?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd #1024 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia