Jacksonville, FL
12292 Hickory Forest Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12292 Hickory Forest Road

12292 Hickory Forest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12292 Hickory Forest Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,368 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12292 Hickory Forest Road have any available units?
12292 Hickory Forest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12292 Hickory Forest Road have?
Some of 12292 Hickory Forest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12292 Hickory Forest Road currently offering any rent specials?
12292 Hickory Forest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12292 Hickory Forest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12292 Hickory Forest Road is pet friendly.
Does 12292 Hickory Forest Road offer parking?
Yes, 12292 Hickory Forest Road does offer parking.
Does 12292 Hickory Forest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12292 Hickory Forest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12292 Hickory Forest Road have a pool?
No, 12292 Hickory Forest Road does not have a pool.
Does 12292 Hickory Forest Road have accessible units?
No, 12292 Hickory Forest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12292 Hickory Forest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12292 Hickory Forest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
