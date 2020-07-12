/
oceanway
104 Apartments for rent in Oceanway, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
35 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
356 Sago Ave.
356 Sago Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1436 sqft
MUST SEE! Beautiful 4/2/1 home on Northside just off of New Berlin Rd! - This modern 4 bedroom home is close to Jax zoo, Jax airport, and River City Market Place!! The home has a single car garage with laundry room access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11859 Lake Bend Circle
11859 Lake Bend Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1761 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Kingsmill Townhouse! - AREA: NORTHSIDE / Kingsmill TYPE: 2 story townhome, end unit!! BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bedrooms are all on the 2nd level.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3045 Captiva Bluff Circle
3045 Captiva Bluff Circle, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2387 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1051 SUNRAY CT
1051 Sunray Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1869 sqft
Large 3BR/2B, split bedroom, living room, dining and family room. 2 Car Garage, Screened Lanai and large fenced backyard Close to River City Mall, Jax Municipal Airport and Oceanway Comm Park.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12737 CHANDLER VIEW CT
12737 Chandler View Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Cul-de-sac lot with privacy fenced back yard! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers formal living/office with French doors, formal dining room, tile throughout main living areas, large family room, fully equipped kitchen with eating nook, utility room
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR
11533 Dunforth Cove Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
**NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only 3 years old and ready for you to move in with ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! The modern, open floor plan is perfectly designed with plenty of room for any growing family.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2985 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S
2985 Captiva Bluff Road South, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
3720 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home plus loft and media center upstairs with loads of space! Downstairs large formal living room with beatiful hardwood floors. Nice large open kitchen with corian counter tops and lots of cabinet space.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1346 HADEN LN
1346 Haden Lane, Jacksonville, FL
6 Bedrooms
$1,700
2373 sqft
Unique 6BED, 3FULL BATH home in Shirley Oaks! This spacious beauty features top of the line stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, pull out shelving in the kitchen cabinets and an open living/kitchen area but still has a formal dining room!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1403 SAMANTHA CIR
1403 Samantha Cir E, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
Bring in the New Year in a New Home! This 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home is just right for a fresh start. Formal living room and dining room that greets you as you enter the front door.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
11745 LAKE BEND CIR
11745 Lake Bend Cir, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1562 sqft
This home is ready to move in. In immaculate condition, this home features a large open floor plan with split bedrooms, Separate inside laundry room. Kitchen is open and spacious with SS appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12213 SWEET BRANCH CT
12213 Sweet Branch Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1681 sqft
Welcome Home! Warm colorful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage on a private cul de sac street in Caney Branch Plantation. Wide-open floor plan with lots of closet space and storage.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1402 CREEK POINT BLVD
1402 Creek Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2539 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 20th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home for rent in Dunn Creek Pointe!Boasts almost 2,600 sqft. of living space!Has nice wood plank tile flooring,a separate formal dining room w/ double doors.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanway
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
28 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03am
21 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12319 Sacha Rd
12319 Sacha Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1798 sqft
Like new 4/2 in cedarbrook - Like new 4/2 in cedarbrook (RLNE5880105)
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
582 MISTY MORNING CT
582 Misty Morning Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2130 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a furnished home available for 5 month lease through. Perfect for short term employment assignments, have a home under construction or needing medical treatment at one of our amazing medical facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12522 SUGARBERRY WAY
12522 Sugarberry Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1713 sqft
This super cute 3/2 offers pond views, an open floor plan, 42'' cabinets, SS appliances, and Corian counter tops. Flex space/bonus room could be used as a 4th bedroom. Northwoods community offers a pool and playground. Covered Patio and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3907 Marsh Bluff Dr
3907 Marsh Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1871 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 with Hardwood Floors Don't wait. - Very Special & spacious 3/2 with Beautiful Wood floors and open floor plan. A must see to believe.
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
3334 Brahma Ct
3334 Brahma Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1738 sqft
Very spacious and open floor plan. Screened in patio, oversized walk-in master shower. eat-in-kitchen. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
839 PINE MOSS RD
839 Pine Moss Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1760 sqft
This beautiful new construction home is available for immediate rental. You'll love the open floorplan offers 1760 sq ft of living space. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached 2-car garage. Call today to schedule your showing!
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12643 PALMETTO ST
12643 Palmetto Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
1648 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
13360 Gillespie Avenue
13360 Gillespie Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1452 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
652 Bonaparte Drive
652 Bonaparte Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1553 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
