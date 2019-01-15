Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT
12129 Spindlewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12129 Spindlewood Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please do not call office number.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have any available units?
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have?
Some of 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT offer parking?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not offer parking.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia