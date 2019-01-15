All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT

12129 Spindlewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

12129 Spindlewood Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Please do not call office number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have any available units?
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have?
Some of 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT offer parking?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not offer parking.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
