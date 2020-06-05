Rent Calculator
11581 MCCORMICK RD
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM
1 of 17
11581 MCCORMICK RD
11581 Mccormick Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
11581 Mccormick Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely Townhome available for that meticulous tenant. Spacious family Rm. with stone FP, open kitchen. Even your own fenced private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11581 MCCORMICK RD have any available units?
11581 MCCORMICK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11581 MCCORMICK RD have?
Some of 11581 MCCORMICK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11581 MCCORMICK RD currently offering any rent specials?
11581 MCCORMICK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11581 MCCORMICK RD pet-friendly?
No, 11581 MCCORMICK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11581 MCCORMICK RD offer parking?
No, 11581 MCCORMICK RD does not offer parking.
Does 11581 MCCORMICK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11581 MCCORMICK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11581 MCCORMICK RD have a pool?
No, 11581 MCCORMICK RD does not have a pool.
Does 11581 MCCORMICK RD have accessible units?
No, 11581 MCCORMICK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11581 MCCORMICK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11581 MCCORMICK RD has units with dishwashers.
