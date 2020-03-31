All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1141 Old Hickory Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1141 Old Hickory Rd

1141 Old Hickory Road · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Old Hickory Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d71517d0d5 ----
This studio apartment is the perfect place for you to call HOME! This home features fresh paint & flooring, nice kitchen & bath, A/C, fridge, stove. Pet-friendly with breed approval & non-refundable pet fee. Apply today! 75% off first months rent if full deposit is received by 3/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Old Hickory Rd have any available units?
1141 Old Hickory Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Old Hickory Rd have?
Some of 1141 Old Hickory Rd's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Old Hickory Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Old Hickory Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Old Hickory Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Old Hickory Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Old Hickory Rd offer parking?
No, 1141 Old Hickory Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Old Hickory Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Old Hickory Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Old Hickory Rd have a pool?
No, 1141 Old Hickory Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Old Hickory Rd have accessible units?
No, 1141 Old Hickory Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Old Hickory Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Old Hickory Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
