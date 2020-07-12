/
/
/
southside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
288 Apartments for rent in Southside, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
37 Units Available
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
$
23 Units Available
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,080
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1263 sqft
Luxurious high-rise community with unsurpassed views. Situated along the Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville. Lifestyle enhancements include 24-hour concierge, pool, hot tub and gym. EverBank Field is a brief water taxi ride away.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
925 PHILLIPS ST
925 Phillips Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This great 1 BDRM 1 Bath unit is conveniently located in the chic, sought after San Marco community. Super location is right near the hospitals, Ronald McDonald House, great restaurants and the parks are in walking distance from this area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD
1478 Riverplace Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful condo sits in the heart of San Marco, in the much desired San Marco Place Condominiums. The spacious balcony overlooks the pool, and clubhouse area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1530 PALM AVE
1530 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
766 sqft
San Marco(The Alexandria Building) On the River with a Dock-Beautiful Downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo-Separate Living/Dining Rooms-Den with french Doors & Closet-Hardwood/Carpet-CH&A Washer/Dryer-well equipped Kitchen-Porch-Community Pool-Off
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
721 OLD HICKORY RD
721 Old Hickory Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1975 sqft
INCREDIBLE RIVERFRONT LOCATION!!! STUNNING VIEW OF CITY SKYLINE, DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM EVERBANK STADIUM. THIS IS POSSIBLY THE FINEST RIVERFRONT LOCATION AVAILABLE IN JAX!!! KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL ALL UPDATED!
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
809 LASALLE ST
809 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1708 sqft
Fall in love with the historic charm in this 3-story condo with river views.
Results within 1 mile of Southside
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
77 Units Available
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Center of It All. Downtown Jacksonville has re-emerged into the city’s most desirable and exclusive neighborhood, offering an energy and lifestyle like no other area in the city.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
283 Units Available
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1484 sqft
Although newly built, it feels like we've always been here. We shop, sip and stroll through historic San Marco. We love our vibrant, urban lifestyles, our neighborhood parks and local businesses.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Select units include washer/dryer and dishwasher; all include spacious closets, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Community features fitness center, laundry facility, pet park, and swimming pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
605 West Beaver Street - 211
605 Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
350 sqft
Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 E Bay St #608
400 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1663 sqft
The Plaza Riverfront Downtown Condo Furnished - A unique opportunity for a fully furnished unit in downtown Jacksonville.
1 of 110
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 E Bay St
424 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Upscale Resort Style Living on the St. Johns River - Enjoy upscale resort style living on the St. Johns River. This fully furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2441 SPRING PARK RD
2441 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 60 UNIT BUILDING. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 850 sq.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2445 SPRING PARK RD
2445 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. UNIT 5. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 600 sq.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Riverside Ave. #118
1661 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with a new Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer combo, ceiling fan and new flooring downstairs... Walk out to the private patio from your back door! Walking distance to Publix.....
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1930 THACKER AVE
1930 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
971 sqft
Complete remodeled rental in San Marco. Great public school and shopping within walking distance. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apprx 1,200sf Central Heat and Air, along with Wash/Dryer connection.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1046 RIVIERA ST
1046 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
410 East Church Street
410 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
842 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in a historic apartment building in Downtown. This nicely renovated apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, and a large bonus room for home office/gym.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3325 CLAREMONT RD
3325 Claremont Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in St Nicholas/Separate Living and Dining Room/Eat in Kitchen/Hardwood flooring/Tile Flooring-CH&A-Washer Dryer Hookup/Large fence in Yard-Off Street Parking NO PETS
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1641 LARUE AVE
1641 Larue Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
SAN MARCO (32207) - Upstairs Unit - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - gas water heater - gas heating - AC - Laundry on Premises - Off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL