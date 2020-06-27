Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
11279 DERRINGER CIR N
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:25 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11279 DERRINGER CIR N
11279 Derringer Circle West
·
No Longer Available
Location
11279 Derringer Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 story Duplex-Living/Dining Combination-Equipped Kitchen-washer/dryer hookup-CH&A-Screened in Patio-Fenced Yard-Garage-No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have any available units?
11279 DERRINGER CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have?
Some of 11279 DERRINGER CIR N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11279 DERRINGER CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
11279 DERRINGER CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11279 DERRINGER CIR N pet-friendly?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N offer parking?
Yes, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N offers parking.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have a pool?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have accessible units?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N has units with dishwashers.
