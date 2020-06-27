All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:25 AM

11279 DERRINGER CIR N

11279 Derringer Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

11279 Derringer Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 story Duplex-Living/Dining Combination-Equipped Kitchen-washer/dryer hookup-CH&A-Screened in Patio-Fenced Yard-Garage-No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have any available units?
11279 DERRINGER CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have?
Some of 11279 DERRINGER CIR N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11279 DERRINGER CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
11279 DERRINGER CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11279 DERRINGER CIR N pet-friendly?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N offer parking?
Yes, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N offers parking.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have a pool?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have accessible units?
No, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 11279 DERRINGER CIR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11279 DERRINGER CIR N has units with dishwashers.
