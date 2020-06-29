Rent Calculator
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR
11249 Hudderfield Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11249 Hudderfield Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This home is located 15 or less minutes to NS Mayport. Located near 295. Tons of shopping close by, this home offers a fully fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR have any available units?
11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR have?
Some of 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR offer parking?
No, 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR does not offer parking.
Does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR has a pool.
Does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR have accessible units?
No, 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR has units with dishwashers.
