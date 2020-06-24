11141 PINE ACRES RD

11141 Pine Acres Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Southwood
Large five bedroom brick home on a big corner lot. Tile throughout. Eat in space kitchen. Formal living room and dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Close to shopping, recreation and major transport routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
