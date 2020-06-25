Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

11044 Hood Road South Available 07/04/20 5BR 4BA Luxury Home-Rental in Mandarin, Open Concept, Split Floorplan, Tile Through Out, Screened Lanai, Pool, Jacuzzi, Circular Drive, 3-Car Garage - This is a gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath 2,900 sq ft home in the heart of Mandarin right on the corner of Hood Road. You will feel like royalty when you drive into the circular flagstone paved driveway! Invite guests because there is plenty of parking.



Step into Luxury on your entry inset marble tile starburst medallion - this home spares no detail. This home was meant to impress! Complete with crystal chandeliers, granite counter tops, specialized woodwork wall designs, crown molding, modern wall niche inserts, leaded window treatments, arched windows and custom designed doors to mention a few! The flooring brags both hard wood and large 18 inch tile throughout with all the bedrooms complete with luxurious deep pile carpet all to perfection!



If you love to play, exercise or entertain you have selected the perfect home. Experience year round outdoor living in your over sized lanai, swimming pool and hot tub . This area is fully tiled and screened adding the finishing touches to this indoor/outdoor environment. Make it your own by adding special touches like potted and hanging plants and exquisite outdoor seating! For convenience there is access to a full bathroom off the pool area - great for a quick rinse off after a dip in the pool.



The kitchen is equally as grand with tastefully done upscale white cabinetry (more than enough) and black granite counter tops. Enjoy your California Island and bar seating. Dont miss the high end kitchen appliances with a special focus on the 30 inch two door refrigerator! This is open to the casual living room with fireplace and access to the pool area. There is a formal dining area and bonus room located at the front entry!



The enormous master bedroom has more than enough space. Make it a boutique hotel by outfitting this space with a king size bed, cozy seating, quaint side tables and a gorgeous armoire - with private access to the lanai/pool-hot tub entertainment outside area.You will feel like you are on vacation! There is plenty of room for everything you desire! Take time to escape to your luxurious master suite. The master en suite is truly a must have. The word Spa does not fully encompass the definition of the master en suite. This is a work of art with marble tile throughout, dual master vanities, additional cabinetry with a makeup vanity and separate glass block shower and bath.



There are three additional guest bedrooms on the lower level - with a large guest bathroom with dual vanities conveniently located in the hallway for access to all three bedrooms. The fourth guest bedroom is located above the garage with access to a private full bath - great for an office, playroom, den, or guest room for those unexpected visits from your friends and/or relatives!



***Property has 2 HVAC units - Thermostats must be adjusted to the same temperature in order to work efficiently



Don't forget the 3-car garage! This is a side entry garage that will accommodate your vehicles, play toys, and more!



This is a truly must see experience!



Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds.

$100 pet application fee

Pet Rent and Additional Deposit - Ask Agent

NO HOA



Great Schools Ratings

Mandarin Oaks Elementary School Grades:PK-5

Mandarin Middle School Grades:6-8

Mandarin High School Grades:9-12



This home is currently occupied. Check out the video of the home https://youtu.be/HciD8oHf5mI. Please call 904-520-4283 x 1631 to speak with an agent for more information about the home.



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this! https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b30c6fc4-e770-4c9e-8cbe-f84eecede559



*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies - Ask Agent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5596882)