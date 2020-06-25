All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11044 Hood Road South
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

11044 Hood Road South

11044 Hood Road South · No Longer Available
Location

11044 Hood Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
11044 Hood Road South Available 07/04/20 5BR 4BA Luxury Home-Rental in Mandarin, Open Concept, Split Floorplan, Tile Through Out, Screened Lanai, Pool, Jacuzzi, Circular Drive, 3-Car Garage - This is a gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath 2,900 sq ft home in the heart of Mandarin right on the corner of Hood Road. You will feel like royalty when you drive into the circular flagstone paved driveway! Invite guests because there is plenty of parking.

Step into Luxury on your entry inset marble tile starburst medallion - this home spares no detail. This home was meant to impress! Complete with crystal chandeliers, granite counter tops, specialized woodwork wall designs, crown molding, modern wall niche inserts, leaded window treatments, arched windows and custom designed doors to mention a few! The flooring brags both hard wood and large 18 inch tile throughout with all the bedrooms complete with luxurious deep pile carpet all to perfection!

If you love to play, exercise or entertain you have selected the perfect home. Experience year round outdoor living in your over sized lanai, swimming pool and hot tub . This area is fully tiled and screened adding the finishing touches to this indoor/outdoor environment. Make it your own by adding special touches like potted and hanging plants and exquisite outdoor seating! For convenience there is access to a full bathroom off the pool area - great for a quick rinse off after a dip in the pool.

The kitchen is equally as grand with tastefully done upscale white cabinetry (more than enough) and black granite counter tops. Enjoy your California Island and bar seating. Dont miss the high end kitchen appliances with a special focus on the 30 inch two door refrigerator! This is open to the casual living room with fireplace and access to the pool area. There is a formal dining area and bonus room located at the front entry!

The enormous master bedroom has more than enough space. Make it a boutique hotel by outfitting this space with a king size bed, cozy seating, quaint side tables and a gorgeous armoire - with private access to the lanai/pool-hot tub entertainment outside area.You will feel like you are on vacation! There is plenty of room for everything you desire! Take time to escape to your luxurious master suite. The master en suite is truly a must have. The word Spa does not fully encompass the definition of the master en suite. This is a work of art with marble tile throughout, dual master vanities, additional cabinetry with a makeup vanity and separate glass block shower and bath.

There are three additional guest bedrooms on the lower level - with a large guest bathroom with dual vanities conveniently located in the hallway for access to all three bedrooms. The fourth guest bedroom is located above the garage with access to a private full bath - great for an office, playroom, den, or guest room for those unexpected visits from your friends and/or relatives!

***Property has 2 HVAC units - Thermostats must be adjusted to the same temperature in order to work efficiently

Don't forget the 3-car garage! This is a side entry garage that will accommodate your vehicles, play toys, and more!

This is a truly must see experience!

Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds.
$100 pet application fee
Pet Rent and Additional Deposit - Ask Agent
NO HOA

Great Schools Ratings
Mandarin Oaks Elementary School Grades:PK-5
Mandarin Middle School Grades:6-8
Mandarin High School Grades:9-12

This home is currently occupied. Check out the video of the home https://youtu.be/HciD8oHf5mI. Please call 904-520-4283 x 1631 to speak with an agent for more information about the home.

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this! https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b30c6fc4-e770-4c9e-8cbe-f84eecede559

*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5596882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11044 Hood Road South have any available units?
11044 Hood Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11044 Hood Road South have?
Some of 11044 Hood Road South's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11044 Hood Road South currently offering any rent specials?
11044 Hood Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11044 Hood Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11044 Hood Road South is pet friendly.
Does 11044 Hood Road South offer parking?
Yes, 11044 Hood Road South offers parking.
Does 11044 Hood Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11044 Hood Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11044 Hood Road South have a pool?
Yes, 11044 Hood Road South has a pool.
Does 11044 Hood Road South have accessible units?
No, 11044 Hood Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 11044 Hood Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11044 Hood Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
