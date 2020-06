10955 Key Vega Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/15/20 Near Airport



Nice, newly renovated 3/2. Has new Hardwood Floors, Equipped Kitchen, One Car Garage, Fully Fenced Backyard.

Located Near I-295 and Dunn Ave in Biscayne Terrace Neighborhood. Requirements: Income Minimum 3 times rent,

$4000 month. No previous Evictions, No Criminal, No Pets, No Smoking. Apply online, First Approved with Deposit of $1350 gets it! Thanks for Looking.

904-853-1213

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



