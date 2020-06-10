All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10919 Great Southern Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10919 Great Southern Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:02 PM

10919 Great Southern Drive

10919 Great Southern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10919 Great Southern Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10919 Great Southern Drive have any available units?
10919 Great Southern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10919 Great Southern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10919 Great Southern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10919 Great Southern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10919 Great Southern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10919 Great Southern Drive offer parking?
No, 10919 Great Southern Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10919 Great Southern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10919 Great Southern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10919 Great Southern Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10919 Great Southern Drive has a pool.
Does 10919 Great Southern Drive have accessible units?
No, 10919 Great Southern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10919 Great Southern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10919 Great Southern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10919 Great Southern Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10919 Great Southern Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia