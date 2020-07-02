10754 SCOTT MILL RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This unique and sophisticated executive home and high-style Brick Townhome with Colonial ''Georgetown'' architectural detailing, is situated on a private road, lined with lovely Oak trees. This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end unit is located in a peaceful & private setting in the Belle Oaks Townhouse Condominiums, a 17 unit association. Downstairs offers a cozy office or formal living room w/brick fireplace, oversized family room, dining room w/hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen w/solid wood 42'' cabinets, beveled edge counters, newer appliances all leading to a LOVELY tiled sun-room! There is a half bath and plenty of storage on 1st level. 3 bedroom and two bath upstairs.