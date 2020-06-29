All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:59 PM

1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE

1046 Willow Branch Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1046 Willow Branch Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE (32205) - Upstairs Duplex - Separate Living Room / Dining Room - Non-Functional Fireplace - Hardwood Floors - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Balcony - Off Street Parking - Pet OK. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE have any available units?
1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE have?
Some of 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE offers parking.
Does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE have a pool?
No, 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia