Home
/
Washington, DC
/
872 BELLEVUE ST SE #2 UPPER
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

872 BELLEVUE ST SE #2 UPPER

872 Bellevue Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

872 Bellevue Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new Contemporary Renovation, many Hue's of Grey, with Accents of White Trim-Molding throughout this lovely home.. Quiet location, walk 7 minutes to the metro! Upper Level Unit Rental in Multi-Unit Row-Home, Boast, 2R Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Exotic Hardwood Floors in kitchen, Grey Carpet, Upgrades Galore, w plenty of off-street parking, on a quiet cul-de-sac, shared use of the HUGE Back-yard, and deck, Secured Private, Coin Laundry Facility with new Washer and Dryer.. so much more to offer, Call today, before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

