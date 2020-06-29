872 BELLEVUE ST SE #2 UPPER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand new Contemporary Renovation, many Hue's of Grey, with Accents of White Trim-Molding throughout this lovely home.. Quiet location, walk 7 minutes to the metro! Upper Level Unit Rental in Multi-Unit Row-Home, Boast, 2R Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Exotic Hardwood Floors in kitchen, Grey Carpet, Upgrades Galore, w plenty of off-street parking, on a quiet cul-de-sac, shared use of the HUGE Back-yard, and deck, Secured Private, Coin Laundry Facility with new Washer and Dryer.. so much more to offer, Call today, before its gone!