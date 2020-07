Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr maintenance internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby

The beautiful vintage apartment homes we have available at the Sedgewick come with gorgeous pine wood floors, spacious kitchens, large closets and lovely bathrooms that will make you feel at home the first time you look at them. Please call for an appointment today.