Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bike storage clubhouse courtyard internet access

Just minutes from the National Zoo and Rock Creek Park, Harvard Village's location cannot be beat! Spacious floor plans with renovated interiors and beautifully restored hardwood floors and the best value in Adams Morgan, and the neighborhood is certainly the place to be in the District. Live where you work, play where you live!