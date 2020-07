Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage key fob access yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bocce court car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Brookland Press takes it’s inspiration from the industrial era printing press, and pays homage to the artisans and craftsmen of Brookland’s early days. With two distinct buildings, The Foundry and The Forge, you’ll have your choice of tastefully designed studio, one, and two bedroom residences with an unparalleled list of amenities for workdays and weekends alike. THE FOUNDRY- With a new 2-story addition, the original 3 & 4-story industrial warehouse was converted to a 157-unit residential building now called The Foundry. Inspired in part by the existing historic elements from the previous structure, The Foundry’s lofted ceilings, concrete columns and floors, and dramatic floor to ceiling windows create a vintage living experience rooted in texture and space unlike any found in the neighborhood. THE FORGE- In juxtaposition to its sister building, The Forge is a brand new 6-story structure with 139 residences, featuring a wholly modern feel. With engineered wood floors and industrial fi