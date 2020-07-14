All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Modera Sedici.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Modera Sedici
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Modera Sedici

2700 16th Street Northwest · (864) 513-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
UP TO 2 MONTHS OF RENT-FREE LIVING! --- Two months of rent-free living when you sign a 12 to 15 month lease. Please contact us for more details!
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit 2501 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit 2601 · Avail. now

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2506 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 2212 · Avail. now

$2,589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 2412 · Avail. now

$2,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 2707 · Avail. now

$3,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$3,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$6,230

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$7,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Sedici.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.Featuring iconic Neo-Renaissance architecture, Modera Sedici unveils exquisite Northwest apartments, featuring 22 individually customized floor plans with select townhome-style layouts in the original embassy building, in addition to 112 brand new residences.Explore a historic residence reimagined for today including a cosmopolitan lounge home to vintage fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling millwork, a grand ballroom, and a storied courtyard that transports you to a distinctly European setting.Revel in vibrant alfresco spaces including a radiant rooftop lounge, private terraces, and programmed green space activated with fountains, pergolas, and grills. Boasting a 24-hour concierge catering to every resident need, this service-first community is reinventing DC apartment living.Modera Sedici is perched on the acclaimed 16th Street, a renowned thoroughfare that starts with the White House and is currently home to stately architecture and global diplomats. Surround yourself with international institutions, stroll through stunning Meridian Hill Park, and walk to dozens of shops, restaurants, and attractions throughout Adams Morgan, the U Street Corridor, and Columbia Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $0- 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $600 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $250/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Sedici have any available units?
Modera Sedici has 37 units available starting at $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Sedici have?
Some of Modera Sedici's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Sedici currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Sedici is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 2 MONTHS OF RENT-FREE LIVING! --- Two months of rent-free living when you sign a 12 to 15 month lease. Please contact us for more details!
Is Modera Sedici pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Sedici is pet friendly.
Does Modera Sedici offer parking?
Yes, Modera Sedici offers parking.
Does Modera Sedici have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Sedici offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Sedici have a pool?
No, Modera Sedici does not have a pool.
Does Modera Sedici have accessible units?
No, Modera Sedici does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Sedici have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Sedici does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Modera Sedici?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity