Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.Featuring iconic Neo-Renaissance architecture, Modera Sedici unveils exquisite Northwest apartments, featuring 22 individually customized floor plans with select townhome-style layouts in the original embassy building, in addition to 112 brand new residences.Explore a historic residence reimagined for today including a cosmopolitan lounge home to vintage fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling millwork, a grand ballroom, and a storied courtyard that transports you to a distinctly European setting.Revel in vibrant alfresco spaces including a radiant rooftop lounge, private terraces, and programmed green space activated with fountains, pergolas, and grills. Boasting a 24-hour concierge catering to every resident need, this service-first community is reinventing DC apartment living.Modera Sedici is perched on the acclaimed 16th Street, a renowned thoroughfare that starts with the White House and is currently home to stately architecture and global diplomats. Surround yourself with international institutions, stroll through stunning Meridian Hill Park, and walk to dozens of shops, restaurants, and attractions throughout Adams Morgan, the U Street Corridor, and Columbia Heights.