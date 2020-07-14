All apartments in Washington
The Century
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Century

Open Now until 6pm
2651 16th Street Northwest · (202) 902-8697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2651 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B1 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Century.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
Experience better living at the Century!

The Century is a newly renovated luxury apartment building. Located on 16th Street NW, just north of historic Meridian Hill Park, our apartments merge history with contemporary design. Apartments feature hardwood floors, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and large custom closets. Lots of in-unit storage space and tons of natural light!

Building amenities include a penthouse club room with a full kitchen, outdoor rooftop lounge with fire pit and grill stations, a 24-hour fitness center that includes a brand new Peloton bike, a modern indoor bike storage room, a package concierge system and a pet spa!

At the Century, you live right on 16th Street, just north of U Street and Dupont Circle, and on the border of Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. You are steps away from the many bus lines that run up and down 16th Street and across to Connecticut Avenue. The Columbia Heights Green/Yellow line metro is only four blo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $75 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Century have any available units?
The Century has 2 units available starting at $2,083 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Century have?
Some of The Century's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Century currently offering any rent specials?
The Century is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Century pet-friendly?
Yes, The Century is pet friendly.
Does The Century offer parking?
Yes, The Century offers parking.
Does The Century have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Century offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Century have a pool?
No, The Century does not have a pool.
Does The Century have accessible units?
Yes, The Century has accessible units.
Does The Century have units with dishwashers?
No, The Century does not have units with dishwashers.
