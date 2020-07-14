Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry

Experience better living at the Century!



The Century is a newly renovated luxury apartment building. Located on 16th Street NW, just north of historic Meridian Hill Park, our apartments merge history with contemporary design. Apartments feature hardwood floors, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and large custom closets. Lots of in-unit storage space and tons of natural light!



Building amenities include a penthouse club room with a full kitchen, outdoor rooftop lounge with fire pit and grill stations, a 24-hour fitness center that includes a brand new Peloton bike, a modern indoor bike storage room, a package concierge system and a pet spa!



At the Century, you live right on 16th Street, just north of U Street and Dupont Circle, and on the border of Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. You are steps away from the many bus lines that run up and down 16th Street and across to Connecticut Avenue. The Columbia Heights Green/Yellow line metro is only four blo